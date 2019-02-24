Clear
Bus route changes in Madison County due to flooding

Buses will only pick up students where roads are clear.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Madison County School students will still be going to school tomorrow, but there will be some slight changes for buses because of the flooded roads.

According to the Madison County superintendent, buses will only pick up students where roads are clear.

Some roads in New Hope and Owens Cross Roads are flooded because of this week's rain. Superintendent Matt Masey reminds parents to not risk driving across roads covered with water. If you live on one of those flooded roads, your child's absence will be excused.

New Hope High, New Hope Elementary and Owens Cross Roads Schools will start at regular time on Monday, February 25.

You can find a full list of school closures here.

