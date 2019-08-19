Madison County School board discusses results of survey to find new superintendent

The results of a 10-day survey to find Madison County's next superintendent were reported during a board of education meeting Monday afternoon.

The survey comes from the Alabama Association of School Boards. A total of 644 people responded. Almost half of those people were school employees.

Overall, participants wanted a superintendent with at least a master's degree and teaching experience. They also want someone who communicates effectively and ensures safety and discipline.

Most participants thought the district was heading in the right direction and they want to continue the use of technology in schools and maximize instructional time.