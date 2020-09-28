Madison County school systems receive Toyota USA grant for help with internet access

The Toyota USA Foundation donated $200,000 to the three school districts in Madison County to help provide laptops and internet access to students.

WAAY-31 learned this grant came at a perfect time for students in Huntsville City, Madison City and Madison County schools.

The communications director for Madison County Schools told us all students in their district have a laptop or computer, but not all students have internet access.

Now, this grant will provide personal hot-spot devices called MiFis to make sure all students can work online.

Right now, 30% of Madison County students are enrolled in virtual learning and so far, so good.

But Tim Hall, the district's director of communications, told us there's been a few small bumps in the road.

In July, Governor Ivey announced the Alabama Broadband Connectivity for students, a program where parents could receive a device to connect to the internet.

Many got them, but were having problems and now that's all going to change thanks to the grant from Toyota.

"This, in the words of our superintendent, is the final game changer. This is going to close that loop. The money from Toyota USA, this is going to make the difference and we will get MiFis in the hands of every single student who needs one so they have connectivity that remote learning students need that can learn from home and have what they need to get the job done," said Hall.

Hall said so far everyone is doing well with the virtual learning system.