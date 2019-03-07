Madison County Schools go through special lockdown drill

Madison County Schools are safer after a surprise visit from the sheriff's office on Thursday afternoon.

Hazel Green Elementary, Moores Mill Intermediate and Lynn Fanning Elementary schools all went through a surprise lockdown drill.

The procedure is for the staff at each school to announce that a lockdown is happening and to immediately lock every door. Then, school resource officers and police inspect those doors to make sure they cannot be opened.

"If there was a threat here, I'd act just like it was my kids," said Brian Smith, a Madison County security resource officer.

During the drill at Lynn Fanning, school resource officers walked through each hallway to see if any students could be seen and if the lockdown protocol was in order. No one knows what the lockdown scenario is until after the drill is complete.

"Keeps everyone on their toes. They know what to expect," said Smith.

Madison County law enforcement evaluates each school in the county during these drills, and police said if something is not how it needs to be, the officers and principal make those changes on the spot.

"We got one goal here as the sheriff's department, is to keep these children safe," said Smith.

The principal of Lynn Fanning Elementary, Tammie Burger, said they focus on three main things during these drills, whether it's for tornadoes, severe weather or active shooter training.

"To secure the environment that the students are in, we want to make sure doors and windows are covered and locked, that students are assured that they're fine and that they're safe," said Burger.

Burger said knowing her school will always be ready in case of an emergency makes her happy to be part of the Madison County Schools system.

"Know that everyday is a new day and we just always want to be prepared in case we ever do find ourselves faced with true, imminent danger," said Burger.

Madison police said all three schools passed the evaluation, and they will continue to come up with new ways to make lockdown drills more effective.