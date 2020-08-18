Madison County School District prepared for first day of virtual learning

In less than 24-hours, Madison County students will begin the first day of virtual learning. Classes are online only for at least the first nine weeks. WAAY 31 spoke with Superintendent Allen Perkins on the final preparations for tomorrow.

Superintendent Allen Perkins stated after months of preparing on Tuesday, staff spent the day making sure all parents and students are up to speed for virtual learning.

"That they have logins, making sure the school's P.O.P is functioning properly, and troubleshooting," said Superintendent Allen Perkins.

Perkins said some of the district's 19,000 students already have experience with virtual learning. Before Coronavirus some students were enrolled in the Madison County virtual academy. However, he understands some parents and students are anxious about tomorrow.

"We just ask that our parents be patient, if they have any issues with connectivity or anything in that nature that they contact the local schools. We will work to get through what they need," Perkins said.

Teachers had an extended training window this summer to learn multiple aspects of the digital platform. Perkins said until they're able to greet the students face-to-face, educators are excited to see their faces virtually.

"They are passionate about what they do. Their focus is to give our kids the very, very best. I think that motivation has given them the hey, we want to get back in contact with our students and we want to get the education process going," Perkins said.

Superintendent Allen Perkins said after 9 weeks they'll re-evaluate Madison County's coronavirus situation. From there the district will implement practices and procedures for students and staff transition into traditional learning.