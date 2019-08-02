Clear

Madison County School Board searching for new superintendent

The board is now accepting applications for the open position.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 12:40 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 12:56 PM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The Madison County School Board has hired the Alabama Association of School Boards to assist with the search of a new superintendent.

The board will receive resumes, vet candidates and then present a list of qualified applicants to the school board. Madison County Schools has used the board to help find new superintendents in the past.

The spokesperson for the schools, Tim Hall, said the school board will be more involved in the process than they have in the past.

"They are going to be much more hands on. The school board will be looking at all of these candidates. They will be laying out all of the variables: How do we want to choose the person? What will he or she look like? How much experience will they have? What will their relationship have been with the previous school organization?" Hall said.

The board is now accepting applications for the open position. The current interim superintendent will only be able to fill the seat for 180 days.

If you're interested in applying, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events