Madison County Probate Office to offer passport service

Getting a passport is about to get more convenient in Madison County.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 5:07 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Starting September 3rd, the Madison County Probate Office will be able to issue passports to any United States citizen. The $35 fee from passports will go to benefit the probate court's mental health outreach program.

"To provide a continuum of care, basically helping folks connect to services after they've gone through a stabilization process through a mental health commitment. It's a way for us to better serve those folks that are suffering with mental illness," said Frank Barger, the Madison County Probate Judge.

The service hasn't been offered in the courthouse since 2012. Applications will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“I am pleased to see the Probate Office open as a passport application site. This has been a need since 2012 when the Circuit Clerk’s office stopped accepting applications due to cuts in staff. Our residents travel often, so there is a great need for options other than the post offices that currently accept passport applications,” said Debra Kizer, the Madison County Circuit Clerk.

