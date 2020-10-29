Madison County Probate Judge explains how people with coronavirus will vote on election day

Thursday is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the general election. If you get sick between now and Nov. 3, you can still vote in person.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger says there is a plan for people with coronavirus symptoms and those who are positive with the virus. He said the biggest factor in how they handle that is the size of your polling location.

"When you get to your polling location, there will be a poll worker at the door. Make sure you let them know you're ill or experiencing symptoms. They'll make accommodations for you. That's going to be dependent on how that facility is set up. If we are in a very small facility, small location, it could be that they clear out every one, they let everyone in advance finish voting and leaving the room that voting is occurring in, and then, they will process you. Of course, again, that's going to happen in a small facility. If we're in a facility in a very large space, you could be pulled to your side at a table that has a protective shield so that an election worker can interact with you and process your vote and make sure you have that opportunity. And the third option is if we are in a very large facility, you might be pulled into a room separate to be processed," he said.

There are a few other things Barger wants you to remember before heading to the polls. Even though a mask isn't required to vote, they're asking you to wear one, especially to help protect older poll workers from the virus. They're also asking you to bring your own pen if possible.

Barger says every polling location will have both pens and masks for those who need them.