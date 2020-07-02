Madison County Probate Court judge making preparations for July 14 runoff

The Madison County Probate Judge said his office is gearing up for the runoff election in just under two weeks. The state moved the election from March 31st to July 14th because of coronavirus concerns.

Frank Barger, Probate Judge, said they've got masks and hand sanitizer for all 72 polling locations in Madison County, and the setup might look at bit different to ensure voters stay six feet apart.

He said after some added training his office and poll workers feel ready.

He said he's spent the last few months working with the county to purchase 25,000 masks and 150 gallons of hand sanitizer for voters.

"Most of our training for this election was about PPE, personal protective equipment and social distancing to make sure we do the best job that we can," Barger said.

He explained they heard concerns from poll workers early on about coronavirus and the upcoming election.

"Having safety protocol and appropriate measures in place, they wanted to sure that was in place before they agreed to work," he said.

He said about 700 of them will be working on July 14. Many are concerned about the virus because of their age.

"The great majority of our workers are retired. They are older individuals but they're very dedicated to this process. This process is important to them and many of them have served for many years," he said.

He's asking voters to wear a mask.

"Please wear a mask on Election Day. It's not something we can enforce, but we certainly hope you will take into account the at-risk folks you will be voting alongside and election workers. It's just critical we do all we can to vote safely," he said.

Poll workers will do what they can to keep everyone safe.

"Every door there will be an election worker to ensure that 6 feet is maintained, ensure hand sanitizer is available, ensure voters have a mask and if they don't we will provide one for them," Barger said.

Barger explained they do have additional supplies if needed. They're asking for voters to bring their own pen to vote, but said they'll work to sanitize everything as well. You still have time to vote by absentee ballot. Barger said ballots can be turned in until July 13 at the courthouse or must be postmarked by that date.