Madison County K9 'Happy' is getting body armor thanks to $900 donation

A Madison County K9 officer, Happy, is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a $900 donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Happy’s vest will be embroidered with the message, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The vest should be delivered within eight to ten weeks. According to the sheriff's office, it has a value between $1,744 and $2,283 and an average weight of 4 to 5 lbs.