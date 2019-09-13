Madison County Jail provides Hepatitis A shot for inmates and officers

Madison County inmates and corrections officers are getting vaccinated for Hepatitis A.

The health department started offering the vaccinations this week, and administrators highly advise employees and inmates get it.

Madison County is at outbreak levels, but no cases of Hepatitis A have been reported at the jail. They're offering the vaccines to make sure that doesn't happen.

Brent Patterson, the Madison County Jail spokesman, says “We want to be educated on exactly what it is, how you get it. We want to educate our employees and inmates to make sure they have good hygiene, make sure they clean."

Cases of Hepatitis A first popped up in Jackson County back in November. Since then, nearly 150 cases have been confirmed statewide, and the health department has given out nearly 10,000 doses of the vaccine.