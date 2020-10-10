Madison County Jail inmate killed following fight in jail

An inmate in the Madison County Jail died after being involved in a fight, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, MCSO Detention Officers were alerted to a fight between inmates. In the aftermath, they found one inmate who was unresponsive.

Officers gave first aid until paramedics arrived and the inmate was rushed to Huntsville Hospital where he later died.

The sheriff's office is now conducting a murder investigation into the incident.

WAAY 31 reached out to MCSO on Saturday, but were told that nothing further was able to be released at this point.