Madison County Jail confirms inmates in quarantine after suspected hepatitis outbreak

Health teams are working to halt an outbreak of suspected hepatitis A inside the Madison County Jail after two inmates tested positive for the very contagious virus.

Madison County Jail administrators confirmed five inmates are currently in quarantine and medical teams are conducting contract tracing within the facility.

Medical teams with the Alabama Department of Public Health will be brought into the jail Wednesday to offer vaccines to inmates who are not vaccinated against the virus, according to a spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The virus is spread when someone unknowingly ingests it, even in microscopic amounts; through close personal contact with an infected person; or through eating contaminated food or drink, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People at the highest risk for contracting hepatitis A include users of illegal drugs, homeless individuals, men with same-sex partners and people living in close quarters, such as inside jails.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can last up to two months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice. Most people with hepatitis A do not have long-lasting illness.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is to get vaccinated.

In 2019, when HAV cases were spiking in North Alabama, health teams held a vaccine clinic inside the jail. According to statewide data, only 0.6% of adults 19 and older are vaccinated against hepatitis A in Alabama right now.