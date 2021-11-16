Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison County Jail confirms inmates in quarantine after suspected hepatitis outbreak

Madison County Jail
Madison County Jail

Two inmates have tested positive for the highly contagious virus, and five total are quarantined as of Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 4:53 PM
Posted By: Matt Kroschel

Health teams are working to halt an outbreak of suspected hepatitis A inside the Madison County Jail after two inmates tested positive for the very contagious virus.

Madison County Jail administrators confirmed five inmates are currently in quarantine and medical teams are conducting contract tracing within the facility.

Medical teams with the Alabama Department of Public Health will be brought into the jail Wednesday to offer vaccines to inmates who are not vaccinated against the virus, according to a spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The virus is spread when someone unknowingly ingests it, even in microscopic amounts; through close personal contact with an infected person; or through eating contaminated food or drink, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People at the highest risk for contracting hepatitis A include users of illegal drugs, homeless individuals, men with same-sex partners and people living in close quarters, such as inside jails.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can last up to two months and include fatigue, nausea, stomach pain and jaundice. Most people with hepatitis A do not have long-lasting illness.

The best way to prevent hepatitis A is to get vaccinated.

In 2019, when HAV cases were spiking in North Alabama, health teams held a vaccine clinic inside the jail. According to statewide data, only 0.6% of adults 19 and older are vaccinated against hepatitis A in Alabama right now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events