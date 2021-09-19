Clear
Madison County inmate dies at hospital, investigation underway

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says they're investigating after an inmate died at Huntsville Hospital following a medical episode.

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 5:46 PM
Posted By: Brittany Harry

Madison County Sheriff's Office officials says 41-year-old Enrique Torres died at Huntsville Hospital following a medical episode. 

Torres was transported by ambulance from the jail around 11:00 Saturday morning, according to sheriff's officials.

Torres started experiencing symptoms consistent with cardiac issues, authorities say. He was alert when transported, but died around 7:30p.m. 

Torres had been in the Madison County Jail for 24 days on charges of Rape 1st degree, Sodomy 1st degree, and Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12, according to the sheriff's office. 

Next of kin has been notified and an autopsy will be conducted to try and determine the exact cause of death.

