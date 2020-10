Earlier today Harvest Fire Volunteer Firefighters blocked off the intersection of Harvest Road and Highway 53 for hours.

It was due to an 18-wheeler that overturned into a ditch.

Harvest Fire, Monrovia Fire, Huntsville Hazmat, Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Alabama State Troopers were all on scene.

There is no word on if the driver of the truck is injured or not.