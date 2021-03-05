Madison County Health Officer said it's too early to decide whether to extend or end local mask ordinance

Madison County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said it's too early to decide whether the county will extend or end the mask ordinance on Apr. 9.

She said ultimately, the board of health will meet to make that decision.

In a statement to WAAY 31, Dr. Landers said, "It would be premature to consider discussion of the Madison County mask order, at this time, as this would be a decision made upon factors as they exist nearing April 9 including county infection rate, uptake of vaccine, hospitalizations, for example."

Gov. Kay Ivey said that she'll continue to do her part and wear a mask. She said it will be up to individuals to do the same after Apr. 9.

President Joe Biden said the United States will have enough vaccines by the end of May for every adult in the country.