Madison County Health Officer believes coronavirus variant is more prevalent than what is reported

With less than a month left of Alabama's mask mandate, health officials continue to urge everyone to continue coronavirus safety precautions because the variant may be more prevalent in the community than what is being reported.

"I'm certain there are other cases of variants in Alabama that we obviously don't have sequenced," Dr. Karen Landers, the Madison County Health Officer, said.

Dr. Landers said just because it doesn't look like the coronavirus variant is being transmitted as quickly as the SARS-2 strain, it doesn't mean that is the case.

"Currently, this variant could be circulating and in the absence of surveillance, or in the absence of epidemiologic investigation or in the absence of not showing a pattern on a laboratory test. Then again, you're not going to pick up as many of the U.K. variants," she said.

What this means is only certain laboratories in the state can pick up the variant on a coronavirus test. Some labs are able to point out unusual patterns in a specimen from a coronavirus test and send it to a lab that can pick up the sequencing of the variant.

Some random tests also with the unusual patterns also get sent to the CDC labs to identify sequencing each week, which is the second way they're able to identify the variants, making it easy for certain tests to be missed. This is why it's hard for health officials to say if the new variant is not as contagious as they've thought it to be.

Dr. Landers says she believes the variant will actually become the more dominant strain of the coronavirus.

"The variant will likely become the predominant strain, certainly in Alabama over the next few months, if not before, just because of being more transmissible," she said.

This is why Dr. Landers believes continuing to wear a mask in public, even after the mandate ends, is important, even if you've already been vaccinated. She says they do believe the vaccine will help against the variant strain, and says they're looking into this by automatically sending a vaccinated person's coronavirus test to their labs to see if they've picked up the variant strain.