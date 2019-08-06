Madison County Health Department seeing spike in school-year vaccines

Time is running out to make sure your child is vaccinated before the new school year begins.

The Madison County Health Department says it's on pace to provide more vaccines than last year.

The health department offers multiple vaccines to children 18 and younger, but the type of vaccine needed depends on the child's age and immunization history.

"We're seeing 30 patients in the morning and 30 in the afternoon, a total of 60 patients a day," said Shelbrina Lomax, registered nurse.

Lomax said this is one of the busiest weeks for vaccinations at the health department. She said more and more parents are waiting until the last minute to make sure their child is vaccinated before school.

Meningitis and the HPV vaccine are some of the required shots for certain grades.

Some parents waiting in line said they just moved to the district. Others said they simply forgot and were alerted by a school email.

State law requires up-to-date vaccinations for students to attend school. The health department started holding free back-to-school immunizations two weeks ago.

It is about to surpass the number of students it saw last year.

"Last year we saw over 500 patients to get the vaccines and this year we are already at 400 and we still have the rest of the week to go, so I think we're going to exceed that number," said Crystal Tolliver, Madison County Health Department supervisor.

he health department wants the public to know getting vaccinated helps build immunity to certain viruses.

Lomax said many of the people getting their shots now are the ones who truly need them.

"Some of the patients that are coming in are either behind on vaccines or have not been immunized at all," she said

The Madison County Health Department is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be holding the free vaccine clinics until Aug. 9.

Click here to see a list of what vaccines your child may need, and also be sure to check with your child's school