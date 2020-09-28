Madison County Health Department releases 2020 flu shot schedule

The Madison County Health Department released its 2020 flu shot schedule on Monday.

There's no out-of-pocket cost, but you’re asked to bring an insurance card. Face masks are required.

You can find the schedule below:

Sept. 30 - District 2/Madison City Hall at 100 Hughes Road, Madison (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Oct. 7 - District 4/Monrovia Community Center at 254 Allen Drake Road (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Oct. 14 - District 6/Harrison Wellness Center at 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Oct. 21 - District 1/County Shed at 9457 Moores Mill Road, New Market (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Oct. 28 - District 3/County Shed at 4273 Highway 72 East, Brownsboro (9 a.m.-2 p.m.)