Madison County Health Department providing free flu shots

There is no out-of-pocket cost for participants.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The flu season is upon us and Madison County is staying prepared.

The county's health department provided its 2019 flu shot schedule to WAAY 31 on Wednesday. There is no out-of-pocket cost for participants, but they are asked to bring their insurance cards.

  • October 16th - District 2/Madison City Hall located at 100 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758 (9 a.m. - 2p.m.)
  • October 23h - District 4 Monrovia Community Center located at 254 Allen Drake Road (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • October 30 th- District 6 Harrison Wellness Center 6156 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville, AL (9 a.m. -2 p.m.)
  • November 6th- District 3 County Shed located at 4273 HWY 72 East, Brownsboro, AL 35741

