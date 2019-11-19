The Madison County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic.
The clinic will be Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the address below.
Madison County Health Department
Community Room
301 Max Luther Drive NW
Huntsville, AL 35811
Related Content
- Madison County Health Department administering free flu shots
- Madison County Health Department providing free flu shots
- Tennessee health departments to offer free flu shots
- Pharmacy in Section administering free hepatitis A vaccinations
- Huntsville Library offers free flu shots
- Madison County Health Department seeing spike in school-year vaccines
- Madison County Health Department responds to neighbors' concerns about trash build-up
- Water department schedules water outage in Madison County
- Madison County could be eligible for free book program
- Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program Hosting Free Clinics
Scroll for more content...