Madison County Health Department administering free flu shots

The clinic will be Nov. 20.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 9:45 AM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 9:45 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic.

The clinic will be Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the address below.

Madison County Health Department
Community Room
301 Max Luther Drive NW
Huntsville, AL 35811

