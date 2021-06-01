Madison County Emergency Rental Assistance Program starts June 1st

You can now get help with rent and utilities in Madison County.

The Madison County Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications are now open.

After a some delays, you can now apply for assistance! But there are some requirements you need to meet to qualify for financial help.

To be eligible, you need to be paying rent and living in a house, condo or apartment in Madison County. One or more people in your home has to qualify for unemployment benefits or had a significant loss of income because of the coronavirus pandemic. You also need to show your household income is at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

There are also certain forms you will need to apply. To find that information click here.