Madison County Emergency Management warns about flooding

Rain is continuing over the next several days in the Huntsville area. The National Weather Service said there could be similar flooding to the severe flooding that occurred in 2003.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency said if you live in an area prone to flooding, you can try to remove any leaves or debris to help reduce the risk of flooding. Homeowners are taking precautionstoo and listening to advice from first responders to be prepared ahead of the rain.

"We can get up to six inches of water in our backyard that floods," said homeowner, Rita Burkholder.

Rita Burkholder is a glass-blower and makes glass designs in the studio in her backyard. She said whenever it rains, flooding makes her job difficult.

"I can't walk through the backyard to the shed, I'm going to have to wait a couple of days to do any kind of yard anything, or go out to my studio. It's just kind of a nuisance really," said Burkholder.

With rain in the forecast this week, Huntsville Public Works says it's sending out crews to "hot spots," or places that tend to flood and removing any debris or leaves out of those areas. This is something Burkholder said she does herself.

"Normally, I try to remove the debris from the trench and try to keep things away from the house as much as I can," said Burkholder.

She even dug a trench through her yard to filter out the water, but the damage is visible.

"We can see cracks forming in the ceiling and the walls where the foundation has sunk some, and it's kind of pulling away from the rest of the house," Burkholder said.

She said she has spent more than $5,000 on repairs for her home and has learned to live with the hassle.

"Then I have to fish out my rain boots and muck through the muck and it's just an annoyance," said Burkholder.

The Emergency Management Agency said you should have a safety plan ready just in case severe flooding occurs.