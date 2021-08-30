Madison County EMA preparing for Ida's impacts in North Alabama

Local Emergency Management Agencies are preparing for Ida's impact on North Alabama.

They are keeping a close eye on the storm as it could have some devastating effects to the area. During Monday's briefing with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, they were warned of heavy rain, flash flooding and possible brief tornadoes.

The Madison County EMA team came together to discuss areas of concerns. They also came up with a schedule in case they have to go into 24-hour operations. But for now, they are mainly just monitoring the situation and seeing how its impacting other parts of the state before coming up to north alabama.

They say everyone should be taking steps to prepare.

"Now is the time to take your protective measures. When the storm hits, a lot of times it's too late. So, don't sit back and think, 'Well I've got plenty of time to plan on what I'm going to do and get my supplies together.' You need to be taking that action now," Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell said.

He says that while hurricane weather is usually a bit more intense, people should be taking the same precautions they do with any storm.

Birdwell says their main concern is the timing of the storm since it will be moving overnight when most people are asleep. They are worried people won't be weather aware, which can have deadly consequences. A recent study found that tornadoes at night can be more than twice as likely to be deadly than during the day.

"Concern there is that when it happens during the overnight hours.We need to make sure people are prepared to get notifications while they are asleep.If you look at the research, a lot of the fatalities dealing with tornadoes happens during the hours when people are asleep. So, that's a concern right now, " Birdwell said.

Officials ask you have more than one way to get weather alerts. You can get alerts with the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App.

Birdwell says you shouldn't stop taking COVID precautions when you go to a storm shelter. Right now, all of North Alabama is under high risk of COVID community transmission because of the more contagious Delta variant. Madison County's test positivity rate is around 16%

That's why people are being asked to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and practice social distance if they can. Birdwell says these steps are known to be effective in preventing COVID-19 and are crucial during a time when cases are skyrocketing.

Birdwell knows some people may be concerned of being in a closed space with other people.

But, when it comes to making a final decision...

"The answer is simple. Handle the emergency at hand. You know, fortunately we are at a time now to where we got a little bit more knowledge on mitigation efforts related to COVID. So if you do decide to go to a shelter, we will certainly encourage that," Birdwell explained.

These measures are strongly encouraged, but won't be enforced. So no one will be turned away for not wearing a mask.