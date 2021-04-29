Madison County District Attorney shares thoughts on legalizing medical marijuana

Twenty-three district attorneys in Alabama oppose the state's medical marijuana bill. The attorneys signed a letter asking the Alabama legislature to vote against legalizing medical marijuana.

Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard is one of the district attorneys against the bill.

“There are forces who really want to legalize marijuana, and this is the first step they’re taking,” said Broussard.

Broussard said he thinks if they pass a medical marijuana bill, it’ll be the gateway to people wanting a recreational marijuana bill.

“There’s going to be kids out here that more readily have access to marijuana,” said Broussard.

He said if the medical marijuana bill had more restrictions, he’d be open to supporting it.

“Doctors can prescribe marijuana for a number of conditions, where I wish it was more tightly confined,” said Broussard.

Broussard said he is concerned that some people may also focus on the profit from legalizing marijuana.

Legalizing medical marijuana, Broussard calls “a slippery slope.” Although, he said his views aren’t one sided. He believes medical marijuana could have benefits to those with illnesses.

“I’m not in that boat and I don’t think most DAs across the state are in that boat,” said Broussard. “It’s just that feeling that we need to be careful and that floodgates aren’t opened.”

The bill was already passed in the Senate. The Alabama House still has to vote on the bill.