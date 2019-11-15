UPDATE: Madison County District Attorney says Madison police shooting of Dana Fletcher was justified

Update: Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard says the Madison police shooting of Dana Fletcher was justified.

A team of five people has concluded a review of the sheriff's office's investigation into the Oct. 27 shooting. The sheriff's office turned over the evidence about a week ago.

According to Broussard, what has been done over the last week is what is done on any case with officer use of deadly force. He says the evidence, including body camera footage and surveillance video, is "crystal clear."

To use deadly force, according to Broussard, an officer has to reasonably believe that unlawful deadly physical force is about to be used on them.

Broussard says evidence shows Fletcher had a gun and pointed it at police before he was shot. He says Fletcher told an officer, "It’s over for you."

According to Broussard, Dana Fletcher and his wife, Cherelle, refused to get out of the van they were in with a child. He says Cherelle Fletcher, who was in the driver's seat, locked the door and refused to get out when she was asked to 14 separate times.

Broussard says an officer broke a window to try to get the child and Cherelle Fletcher out of the van. He says a K-9 officer then arrived and advised Dana Fletcher six consecutive times to get out of the van. He says the officer told Fletcher he was going to get bit by his dog if he didn't, and Fletcher did not comply.

Original story:

The Madison County District Attorney's Office is discussing its review of the deadly Madison police shooting of Dana Fletcher.

Following an investigation into the shooting, the sheriff's office said Fletcher pointed a gun at an officer before two officers fired at Fletcher, fatally wounding him. The incident happened on Oct. 27 outside a Planet Fitness in Madison.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said in a press conference that his department could not release the body camera footage to the public because it is the property of the Madison Police Department.