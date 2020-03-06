Madison County disaster relief group heads to Nashville to help tornado victims

A Madison County disaster relief group hit the road to Tennessee to help with cleanup efforts.

Prepare and Respond is a non-profit in Huntsville that formed after the deadly tornadoes in 2011. During that time, a group from Nashville came to help out and now PAR will be going there to return the favor. While in Mt. Juliet, the group will be partnering with a church to provide aid.

"When we get there, they're going to give us typically some of the jobs that have the bigger trees, and we'll also have skilled guys that will do roofing, putting tarps on the roof," said executive director, Danny Walker.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong is joining the group in Mt. Juliet.