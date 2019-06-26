Madison County Democratic Party hosting debate watch parties

The Madison County Democratic Party issued this press release Wednesday:

The Madison County Democratic Party has partnered with several allied organizations to host two nights of debate between 20 Democratic presidential candidates. The event is free and open to the public, and snacks will be served.

WHAT: Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Parties (Learn more about the candidates here)

WHEN: June 26 and 27; doors open at 7:30 pm; debates begin at 8:00 pm

WHERE: UAH Shelby Center (SST) room 107. www.uah.edu/map

WHO: Open to Interested Individuals in the Public

Joining together to host the Huntsville watch parties are Madison County Democrats, Madison County Democratic Women, Greater Huntsville Democrats, North Alabama Young Democrats, and the UAH College Democrats. These organizations are also teaming up with Democratic friends and neighbors in Limestone, Madison, Lauderdale, and Morgan counties to sponsor and host watch parties in every corner of North Alabama. Watch parties all over the country may be found at www.democrats.org.

Debate Bingo will be played, and individual attendees will be interviewed and live-streamed during commercials.