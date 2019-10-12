Madison County Democratic Party Executive Committee member dies

A member of the executive committe of the Madison County Democrats and a former state senate candidate has passed away, according to the organization.
The Madison County Democrats confirmed via social media that Deborah Barros passed away.
She ran against Sam Givhan for Alabama State Senate District 7 in 2018. She then decided to run for the Madison County Commission seat held by Commissioner Bob Harrison.
The MCD said in a statement:
"Our deepest sympathies go out to Deborah's family and friends. We'll pass along funeral arrangments when we have them."
