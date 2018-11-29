Madison County DA's office discuss seriousness of school threats

Madison County Assistant District Attorney, Tim Gann, has a strong message for anyone who threatens a school. His message comes one day after an anonymous gun threat was called into Sparkman High School. The threat shut down two campuses for more than a hour while deputies made sure everyone was safe.

"If the opportunity comes along when something like that happens. We're going to do the best we can to hold people accountable," he said.

The Madison County sheriff's office and school district would only tell us it was a gun threat. Investigators are working to find out who made the call, and the District Attorney's office is ready to take the case when an arrest is made.

Alle Roper, a twelfth grade student, said she was in the cafeteria, Wednesday, when the school was put on lockdown.

"All they would tell us was to be quiet, and it's really nerve wracking not knowing what's going on," she said. "Everyone was confused at first so everyone just stood there for a second and teachers started running and telling us 'go to the kitchen, go to the kitchen,'" she added.

The punishment for calling in a threat is serious.

"My kids are in school. I am keenly aware of the bad things that happen in schools. It's a nationwide issue that we see all the time. We've had them here in Madison County in my tenure at the DA's office, so it's not something that anyone here takes lightly," Gann said.

Anyone who calls in a threat to a school or business could face the felony charge of making a terrostic threat, he said. If you're caught making a threat, and you're 18-years-old you can be sentenced to 10 years in a state prison, according to Gann.

Gann told us juveniles are either given probation or sent to the detention center near Montgomery.

"It's kid prison and it's awful place to be," he said.

Roper told us she hopes her classmates realize how serious the threats are.

"If they actually realized it, then they wouldn't have done it. Maybe if they did, then they just don't care," she said.

The Madison County sheriff's office said investigators are following leads and hope to make an arrest in the near future. Roper said a student was taken out of the cafeteria when deputies arrived, however, it's unclear if that student made the threatening call.

The District Attorney's office told us someone who makes a social media threats can either face harrassment, or worse.