Madison County DA finds Huntsville police actions justified in deadly October shooting

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office has found that Huntsville police officers’ actions in a deadly shooting in mid-October were justified.

A Huntsville police officer shot and killed Alberto Rivas on Oct. 16. It happened when two officers responded to a 911 call at a home on Edinburgh Drive.

According to Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard, the officers knocked on the front door and identified themselves as police.

Broussard says Rivas opened the front door and was seen through the storm door with a gun in his hand. He says they further identified themselves as police and told Rivas to drop the gun.

“Mr. Rivas opened the storm door and advanced onto the porch pointing his weapon at one of the officers. The other officer responded by firing three shots striking Mr. Rivas,” the district attorney’s statement on Wednesday said.

The statement goes onto say “In that all the actions by the officers were legally justified, this concludes the District Attorney’s involvement in this matter."

