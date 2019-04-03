Madison County Courthouse could become passport application site

You could soon get your passport faster in Madison County. The Madison County Commission signed a contract on Wednesday that would allow the probate office to serve as a passport application site.

Right now, the only sites are post offices, and people are reporting wait times of three to four hours. This proposal now moves to a final approval process.

Probate Judge Frank Barger says the application site would not only provide a needed service, but it will also raise funds for mental health groups.

"As an officer, I could keep 100 percent of the application fee, which is 35 dollars, and that is not my intention," Barger said. "100 percent of the fees will be used to expand our capacity in our work in mental health."

The $35 is in addition to the cost of a passport. Barger does not believe additional staff would be needed. The plan could be in place in two to three months.

