Madison County Coroner: Death in South Huntsville fire ruled accidental

The death in the fatal fire at a Wyandotte Drive home early July 11 has been ruled accidental, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.
Berryhill said an autopsy confirmed Anthony Green, 46, died from smoke and soot inhalation.
Crews responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Wyandotte Drive about 6:20 a.m. July 11.
