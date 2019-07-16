Clear
Madison County Coroner: Death in South Huntsville fire ruled accidental

Crews responded to the scene in the 13000 block of Wyandotte Drive about 6:20 a.m. July 11.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 2:36 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

The death in the fatal fire at a Wyandotte Drive home early July 11 has been ruled accidental, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill.

Berryhill said an autopsy confirmed Anthony Green, 46, died from smoke and soot inhalation.

