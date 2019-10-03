Madison County commissioner using spray truck during drought to prevent fires

Madison County Commissioner Roger Jones is working to help farmers protect their land after a field fire this week destroyed more than 20 acres of soybeans.
Jones said he's a lifelong farmer and hasn't seen a drought like the current one in decades.
"It is so dry. We haven't had any rain in this area to amount to anything in over a month, and with the harvest starting, it is very dangerous in fields combining soybeans," he said.
After a fire this week in Meridianville, Jones decided they'll use their equipment to hopefully prevent any other fires that pop up from spreading.
"We have a truck that is set up to spray the roadside, so, why not use it to hopefully keep the fire from jumping the road?" he said.
Jones said the fire that destroyed more than 20 acres of soybeans jumped the road six times, threatening cotton fields and other crops as well. His workers used the truck to spray down the grass and helped firefighters stop more crops from getting destroyed.
Jones said with the drought, they're all working to do anything they can to make sure combines aren't sparking large fires in their fields.
"Just trying to be really careful in the cotton harvest. We are being sure we have plenty of fire extinguishers on our equipment," he said.
