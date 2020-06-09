Madison County Commission to discuss future of Confederate monument on Wednesday

In a Wednesday morning meeting, the Madison County Commission will start a discussion about the future of the Confederate monument outside the county courthouse.

District six Commissioner JesHenry Malone says he will introduce a resolution Wednesday morning to remove the monument.

At a rally last week, Commissioner Malone said he was going to fight to remove this Confederate monument from the courthouse. Wednesday morning is the very first step toward that, starting conversation on what should happen to the statue.

"We should embrace inclusion, and including everyone means making sure we are having something that represents us as a people. Togetherness, not about separation of color, where you're from, economic status," Tiffany Blackmon, who supports removing the statue, said.

Malone tells WAAY31 the statue needs to be removed, and Wednesday's conversation will determine the path forward. District one Commissioner Roger Jones says he is open to simply relocating the statue. One Huntsville man wants it to stay where it is, but wants to add more monuments to show change.

"History is the best indicator of our future, we don't run from our past, we make it better. We don't subtract, we add upon it and by doing this, we actually make our community more aware of what our past was, so we don't repeat the sins of the past in the future," Christopher Horn said.

According to a 2017 state law, if a monument is removed, local governments could face a $25,000 fine. Blackmon says the statue outside the courthouse sends the wrong message.

"I think the last thing you want to see is something that represents something opposing to you, versus showing there is a fair shake here," Blackmon said.

The county commission meeting will start at 10 AM. The topic will also be brought up at the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday.