Clear

Madison County Commission rejects proposal to relocate the Confederate monument

Huntsville Council President Devyn Keith proposed that the Madison County Commission should gift the land that the monument sits on to the city.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 11:28 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As the conversation continues around relocating the Confederate monument in front of the Madison County Courthouse, the Huntsville City Council confirmed Thursday night that one of its most recent efforts was rejected by the Madison County Commission.

During Thursday’s city council meeting, Council President Devyn Keith read a response letter dated August 31, 2020, into the record.

The letter was in response to Keith’s proposition in an August 21 letter to have the county commission gift the land on which the monument stands to the city and allow them to relocate it to Maple Hill Cemetery where several Confederate soldiers are laid to rest.

The letter, signed by Commission Chairman Dale Strong, argued that there are legal hurdles that prevent them from doing that.

“In closing, I appreciate your continued efforts in conjunction with the Madison County Commission to relocate the Confederate monument that has been located on the grounds of the Madison County Courthouse for the past 115 years and respectively decline your request to transfer ownership to the City of Huntsville that would create potential concerns of other legalities,” Strong stated.

Some who spoke about the monument argued that there are avenues to take down the statue and reaffirmed that the money has already been raised to pay the fine for taking that step.

“Taking it down is necessary to heal our state's long and continuous history of violence towards black people. So many Huntsville citizens are asking, meeting after meeting, for this healing and compassion,” said Karina Escobar.

Several people spoke out about both the desire to relocated the monument and for additional police reform measures. During Thursday’s meeting, no one spoke in favor of keeping the monument in its current location.

Councilman Bill Kling suggested on Thursday that perhaps they just needed to wait a little longer before a loophole would allow the city and county to legally move the monument.

A July 9 meeting of the Alabama Committee for Monument Preservation was never held because the group stated the move was “outside the scope of the Committee's authority.”

Kling argued not having a meeting opened up an opportunity.

“If there's no meeting or no denial within a certain period of time, then that may mean that an argument could be made that the waiver has been granted. All I know is at the end of the month, that could be a very interesting time,” Kling said.

According to the Alabama Monument Preservation Act of 2017, “If the committee fails to act on a completed application for a waiver within 90 days after the application is submitted to the committee, the waiver shall be deemed granted.”

Councilman Will Culver also pointed to a resolution passed unanimously by the Alabama League of Municipalities that would allow for local control over relocating Confederate monuments.

"We sub-sequentially, we being the city council, passed a resolution also asking the governor of this great State of Alabama to expedite or to hold a special legislative session for the purpose of addressing this resolution," Culver said.

During Thursday’s meeting, Angela Curry, a representative of the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform, also questioned when the city plans to meet with groups like hers to discuss many of their requests, they called for back in June.

“We are asking again to meet with leaders who have the ability to make decisions from a standpoint of saving lives, saving money to the city and also producing a good quality of live not just for citizens, but also for officers,” Curry said.

In response, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he would be willing to meet after the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) concluded its report into the protests in the first week of June.

“We are more than glad to sit down with you, but I’m not going to do anything that upsets this Citizens Advisory Council and does anything that would show that the administration is trying to step in and do anything in what they’re studying because they’re going to be stating some of the same things that came out of the 27 items and suggestions. So, after we get finished with them, we would be more than glad to meet and have a conversation,” Battle said.

During her comments, Councilwoman Frances Akridge said not meeting with groups like the Citizens Coalition is an unnecessary delay tactic.

“I want to start by reminding this council and sir, Mayor Battle, that the resolution that was passed for the Citizens Advisory Council was very specific. It revolved around the evaluation of the events of one week. It did not include anything that the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice reform also wants to talk about,” Akridge said.

“And not talking about any of those topics until this evaluation of one week is done seems like a very clear stiff-arm tactic.”

The HPCAC is currently accepting materials from the public related to the protests at the beginning of June that came in response to the killing of George Floyd. The council is scheduled to hold a public interest group listening session on Thursday, September 17.

Last month, Huntsville Police released a report giving its responses to some of suggestions called for by the Citizens Coalition and other groups.

There isn’t a set date on when the HPCAC is mandated to return its report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 121879

Reported Deaths: 2153
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson16883305
Mobile12364270
Unassigned11837124
Montgomery7985163
Madison664957
Tuscaloosa539594
Baldwin463942
Shelby444140
Lee355349
Marshall351941
Morgan291422
Etowah281042
Calhoun261531
Elmore216244
DeKalb211816
Walker197574
Houston193815
St. Clair174431
Limestone172518
Franklin162227
Russell15682
Cullman149415
Colbert149222
Lauderdale149025
Dallas145525
Autauga139823
Jackson13307
Talladega131921
Escambia127022
Chilton117612
Blount108212
Dale105842
Coffee10125
Tallapoosa94382
Clarke93313
Butler86237
Chambers85840
Pike8577
Covington82125
Marion76127
Marengo64718
Barbour6187
Lowndes60425
Winston59812
Bibb5646
Pickens55111
Bullock54813
Hale54727
Lawrence5107
Washington50313
Randolph49411
Perry4845
Wilcox47711
Conecuh43911
Monroe4386
Macon41417
Clay4136
Crenshaw41032
Sumter40419
Geneva4023
Cherokee37111
Henry3473
Choctaw32612
Fayette3216
Greene28214
Lamar2822
Cleburne2445
Coosa1123
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 166606

Reported Deaths: 1931
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28117406
Davidson24513269
Hamilton864077
Rutherford827081
Knox744566
Williamson460932
Sumner431888
Unassigned386610
Wilson307431
Montgomery266135
Bradley260616
Out of TN257423
Putnam251833
Sevier234213
Blount216818
Madison215250
Robertson201531
Maury190218
Sullivan189627
Washington187616
Hamblen169821
Trousdale16317
Tipton157215
Wayne14604
Hardeman128824
Gibson125618
Bedford117214
Dickson109010
Dyer106111
Carter101124
Fayette100812
Cumberland99210
Henderson98914
Loudon9864
Weakley97714
Anderson9639
Macon95218
Greene94822
Obion9408
Jefferson9269
Warren9147
McMinn89424
Monroe87916
Lake8502
Coffee8488
Lauderdale83114
Haywood82413
Hardin81912
Bledsoe8084
Lawrence80811
Cheatham73110
Roane7042
Carroll70310
Hawkins70213
Rhea6985
Cocke6727
Franklin6535
McNairy64814
White6297
Marshall6014
Smith5879
Overton5382
Henry5278
Johnson5141
DeKalb5097
Giles49315
Chester4707
Lincoln4671
Crockett43615
Hickman4204
Marion4007
Claiborne3833
Campbell3703
Decatur3665
Polk35311
Fentress3010
Grainger2981
Benton2898
Morgan2682
Jackson2642
Union2501
Unicoi2441
Cannon2330
Humphreys1873
Meigs1863
Sequatchie1762
Scott1702
Grundy1603
Lewis1491
Clay1313
Perry1230
Houston1190
Moore1181
Van Buren1140
Stewart1121
Hancock1002
Pickett831

Most Popular Stories

Community Events