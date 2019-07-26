Madison County Commission helps Sparkman High School reconfigure parking

The Madison County Commission helped Sparkman High School attack a parking problem. Two hundred parking spots are being removed for a brand new arts center, bringing concerns over parents and students.

The Madison County School district, with the commission's help, was able to fund 60 new parking spots just before the start of the school year. Those parking spots will be permanent, with some being on the Sparkman High School campus and others being on the ninth grade campus. WAAY 31 talked to a parent whose daughter depends on driving to school.

"With her not having a parking spot, they're going to cut her hours, and it's going to affect more than just what they think it's going to affect in school," Amy Latiker said.

Sparkman Principal Chris Shaw says this one year will be a net positive in the future.

"Thing is, this is just a temporary, this is just one year. In fact, with all the construction projects, we'll have more parking than we started out before the construction process," Shaw said.

WAAY 31 was told the new arts center is a 12-month project, but Principal Shaw hopes it could be completed earlier. If a junior enters the parking lottery and does not win, they are given their money back.