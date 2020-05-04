Madison County Commission chairman talks post-coronavirus economy

Alabama lawmakers returned to work for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit. There’s a lot of work to get done and a lot of uncertainty to go with it.
In City Hall Monday, Dale Strong, Madison County Commission Chairman said a big focus is on the economy.
Republicans returned to Montgomery Monday morning to start work on the state’s budget. Gov. Kay Ivey questioned the decision because nobody knows how much money will be lost due to coronavirus.
WAAY 31 asked Strong what he expects to see, and the impact for North Alabama.
"The first thing that pops up is education because much of education is funded through sales tax. We are fortunate here in the third largest county in Alabama to have quality education that quality education leads to the ability to recruit quality jobs here in North Alabama," he said.
Strong said it's too early to know how much the budget can change from initial expectations, but he said doesn't expect a need to furlough county workers.
"It's going to have to be some adjustments that are going to have to be made. There has been some furloughs in different locations. But again, sales tax is critical to sustaining the quality of life we desire," he said.
