Madison County Commission approves new noise ordinance

After nearly a year, the Madison County noise ordinance has passed.

That means if you disturb the peace after certain hours, you could get fined.

Many people in Toney and in the Hazel Green area believed this ordinance would shut down the Huntsville Dragway or limit its hours. District Four Commissioner Phil Vandiver said that was never the goal.

We spoke with the owners of the Dragway about what this means for their business now. This is where hundreds of people come to watch dragracers duel it out on the track.

The owners said they're happy they can continue to have a safe place for racers and have family fun for all.

"It really showed the support from the racers and fans, that this places means a lot to thousands of people," said Alex Young.

Young works at the Dragway and said over the past year, it's been a waiting game to see what would happen to the track as the commission worked on a county-wide noise ordinance. However, to hear pretty much nothing has changed made him happy.

On Wednesday morning, the Madison County Commission passed the ordinance and said it would not affect the Dragway and how it currently operates.

"We'll continue to work with them. That's not going to stop now. We're going to work with them to see what can happen," said Vandiver.

In the ordinance, it says during the day, you cant go past 85 decibels, which is about as loud as a motorcycle engine. At night, you can't go past 75 decibels, which is about as loud as an alarm clock going off.

Vandiver said they still have a few things to work out with the Dragway's owners. Right now, on Fridays, the races can go until 11 p.m., and on most Saturdays, they can stay open until midnight.

Vandiver said they'll be in talks with the owners again in two weeks to see if there's any other changes that need to be made.

"There's still a few things to be decided. We waited to make it implemented on December 1st, so that gives us a month to get all these things worked out and ready to go on December 1st," he said.

We spoke with some neighbors near the track off camera, and they said they're happy things won't have to change much since the Dragway is a big part of some people's lives and incomes. Young said he hopes more people will come experience the races in person.

"It's kind of like being on your first roller coaster, gives you adrenaline," he said.

Vandiver said they are still working out how they will enforce the noise complaints, especially if someone is making a call after midnight.

He said they're working with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the county administrator, and we should have final details on December 1st.