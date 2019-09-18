Clear

Madison County Commission approves $59 million budget

It's the largest in the commission's history.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Commission now has more money than ever to work with.

On Wednesday, a $59 million budget was approved, the largest in the commission's history.

We learned more details on how that money is being used. Full-time county employees will get a 3 percent cost of living raise. Close to $1 million will go towards helping the sheriff's office operate jails and help deputies.

Also, $2 million will be collected from the gas tax, and another $2 million will be borrowed to fund road projects in the county.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events