Madison County Commission approves $59 million budget

The Madison County Commission now has more money than ever to work with.

On Wednesday, a $59 million budget was approved, the largest in the commission's history.

We learned more details on how that money is being used. Full-time county employees will get a 3 percent cost of living raise. Close to $1 million will go towards helping the sheriff's office operate jails and help deputies.

Also, $2 million will be collected from the gas tax, and another $2 million will be borrowed to fund road projects in the county.