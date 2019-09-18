Madison County Commission approves $59 million budget

The Madison County Commission now has more money than ever to work with.
On Wednesday, a $59 million budget was approved, the largest in the commission's history.
We learned more details on how that money is being used. Full-time county employees will get a 3 percent cost of living raise. Close to $1 million will go towards helping the sheriff's office operate jails and help deputies.
Also, $2 million will be collected from the gas tax, and another $2 million will be borrowed to fund road projects in the county.
