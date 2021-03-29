Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong announces run for Congress

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong announced Monday that he plans to seek the Republican nomination to be elected to Alabama’s 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Republican primary is May 24, 2022.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks. Brooks has said he plans to run for the Republican nomination for the election to replace Alabama U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. Shelby is not seeking re-election when his term expires in 2022.

Strong, a Madison County native and long serving member of the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department, served four terms on the county commission and is in his third term as chairman. Strong was the first Republican elected as chairman in 2012.

In statements included with a news release announcing his intention to run, Strong said he wants to “pick up the fight that Donald Trump started and put our country back on the right track.”

“North Alabama is a special place with a growing economy that plays a vital role in our national defense, space program and advanced manufacturing,” said Strong. “My pro-defense and anti-tax agenda will help continue that growth so we can provide new opportunities for our children and grandchildren.”

