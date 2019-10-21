Madison County Board of Education votes to hire Allen Perkins as new superintendent

The Madison County Board of Education voted Monday to hire Allen Perkins as the school system’s new superintendent.

Perkins, who is from Huntsville, is currently the director of equity and innovation for the Madison County Board of Education.

The search for a new leader for Madison County Schools comes after the last superintendent, Matt Massey, resigned to become president of the new Cyber Technology School in Huntsville. Dr. Mark Minksey was named the interim superintendent in July.

“I am humbled and excited to be selected as the Superintendent of Madison County Schools. It is a privilege I do not take lightly. Madison County is a district with great students, teachers, schools, and communities. I look forward to the challenges ahead and will work tirelessly to serve Madison County Schools," Perkins said.

Tim Hall, a spokesperson for Madison County Schools, provided this statement to WAAY 31:

Tonight, the Madison County Board of Education named Mr. Allen Perkins to be our system’s new superintendent. Mr. Perkins is currently the Director of Equity and Innovation at Madison County Schools. He has been with the Madison County School system since 2002, working as a teacher, an assistant principal, a middle school principal, and as the Supervisor of Instruction until being named to his current position.

Mr. Perkins projected start date is November 4, 2019.