Madison County BOE is one step closer to approving millage increase

Thursday, the Madison City Board of Education officially signed off on a 12-mil property tax request to build new schools.

A 12-mil property tax would add $120 annually in property taxes per $100,000 value of home, or $10 per month. The Madison millage increase would apply to all of the Madison city limits in both Limestone and Madison counties and used exclusively for Madison City Schools.

Schools Superintendent Robby Parker and the Madison City Board of Education developed a strategic plan based on revenues that would be generated by the new 12-mil. That plan calls for construction of a new elementary and middle school, expansion of the high schools, a communitywide performing arts center for schools and another PreK Center. The 12-mils would also help cover the additional costs for school safety and security.

Thursday's resolution cites the doubling of Madison’s school population since it separated from Madison County Schools 20 years ago and the resulting school building boom that maxed out its borrowing capacity to build new schools. The resolution cites the remarkable successes of MCS and consistently being ranked among the best school systems in Alabama.

The legal process requires the city council to be the body that asks the Legislature for a property tax referendum to go on the ballot.

The next step is a public hearing by the Madison City Council next Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m.