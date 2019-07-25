Madison County ADA: ‘If you are getting prosecuted, it's because you are not feeding that child.’

A 4-year-old boy is still in the hospital recovering after being taken from his parents on Tuesday after his 3-year-old brother was found unresponsive inside the family's home. Huntsville police said both boys appeared to be undernourished.

Ashley Cantron and Fredrick Frink are still in the Madison County Jail facing aggravated child abuse charges. Both of their bonds are set at $200,000.

Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit said he's prosecuted child abuse cases in the past.

"As a prosecutor, as a child, as a father, I can't think of anything worse than seeing your child waste away under your care," Douthit said.

He said aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six is the harshest charge a parent could face.

"It's the same level as murder or forcible rape. It's 10 to life," he said.

Huntsville police said the children appeared to be undernourished. Douthit shared with us how they determine if the child's health state deserves criminal charges.

"We are not going to prosecute somebody whose kids are let's say, undernourished or way too skinny. If you are getting prosecuted, it's because you are not feeding that child. They are medically malnourished," he said.

He told us any child abuse case that involves starvation is preventable.

"There is really in America, but especially Madison County today, no excuse for that. There are food banks, programs through the government, through private charity. Even if you can't eat, your children will be fed if you are at all trying to feed them," he said.

Many neighbors of the family shared they didn't know any kids lived at the home. That is something Douthit said is common in cases like this one.

"It's not uncommon for people to find out. 'I didn't even know they had kids or I didn't know they had another baby,'" he said.

Douthit said cases involving starvation are some of the worst cases of abuse.

"The law doesn't require you to be a good parent, just be a parent. Even bad parents feed their children. Even the bad parents do the minimum necessary to sustain life. Until they are 18 and able to fend for themselves, they are your responsibility," he said.

The Madison County Coroner shared Thursday afternoon the 3-year-old boy's autopsy is complete. However, additional studies were ordered before determining the cause of death.

"A lot of times in starvation cases, the starvation may be what left them weak enough for pneumonia or something to be the actual cause of death. Until we know for sure what caused the death, we can't charge the murder," he said.

The district attorney's office and police are waiting for the cause of death to be determined before deciding if they're pressing more charges. However, Douthit said the parents' current charges hold the same punishment as if they were charged with murder.