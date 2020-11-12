Madison County records more than 100 Coronavirus deaths since March

According to the latest data from the department of public health Madison County has now recorded more than 100 COVID-19 deaths. The county is still sitting at just under 10,000 confirmed cases.

Madison county is now the fifth Alabama county with confirmed triple-digit fatalities since March. Jefferson county, the most populous Alabama county has 420 deaths. Mobile has 324 deaths, Montgomery 210 and Tuscaloosa 117. Madison county added 1200 cases just in the last fourteen days. The 7 day average for new cases is at more than 100 a day!

According to an UAB infectious disease expert Huntsville is one of the metro areas seeing a surge in hospitalizations right now. The latest report from Huntsville hospital says they're caring for 90 inpatients across Madison county! Nearly 70 of them are being treated at Huntsville Hospital-Main. Another 2 dozen Coronavirus patients are in Madison hospital this morning.