Madison Co. wraps up final phase of road improvement initiative

Monday wrapped up the fourth and final phase of adding high definition road signs throughout the southeast and east parts of Madison County in an initiative that started 6 months ago.

Warning lights with new technology were installed on Haden and Old Big Cove roads today to make drivers aware of oncoming traffic. This is located off of U.S. Highway 431.

The new lights warn drivers of oncoming traffic going around the curve to make the potentially dangerous intersection safer.

Randall Calkins lives in the area and said, "Night time's the worst day time. You can kind of see the cars coming around the curve."

Madison County commissioner, Craig Hill has worked with the engineering department on the initiative.

The county's engineering department said the old lights in the area weren't as reliable or bright as the new LED lights installed on Monday.

Calkins said the curvy road can make it almost impossible to pull out of his driveway.

"We have to pull out of our driveway and you have to kind of do it fast, because you don't know if something is coming around the curve real fast," Calkins said.

The entire project cost about $20,000. About half the money was spent on new signs for U.S. Highway 72 East and the Dug Hill Road intersection to add flashing signs that were added in March.

The county's traffic department said it will take about a year to determine if the new lights are making the roads safer.