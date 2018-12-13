Madison Co. woman followed home from store and robbed

A man is in the Madison County Jail accused of terrorizing women as they did their errands. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Trenton Logan admitted to following three women home from stores so he could rob them.

Robin Tate said she was one of the victims, and she shared her story.

"I wish it didn't happen, but I'm okay and he's caught," she said.

Tate explained she left work Wednesday afternoon and went to Redstone Federal Credit Union in Meridianville.

"I have no idea where he started following me other than they have him on film at the bank," she said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance images taken of a man investigators say is Trenton Logan. The images are from the time of her visit. Tate says after that she stopped at Publix next door, headed home, and pulled in her driveway. Her home is about five miles from the store.

"A man walked up and said, 'Didn't you just leave Publix?' I said, 'Yes, why?' thinking I'd left something there and that's what happened and he grabbed my purse," Tate explained.

Tate said she was taken off guard and fell during the struggle when Logan is accused of stealing her purse.

"I felt like there wasn't a lot I could have done about it because I'm always prepared and I always have a plan," she said.

Tate said she is okay despite her injuries from falling on her face, but hopes others will pay attention when out shopping because everything changed in a matter of seconds.

"Be very aware. He was parked at the end of my driveway. I didn't know who he was, but when he said 'Did you just leave Publix?' that threw me off guard," she explained.

As for hearing Logan is arrested and charged with robbing two other women, she's happy he was stopped from hurting anyone else this holiday season.

"I was relieved at that because he won't be able to do it for one more person," she added.

However, she said she doesn't have anything she wants to say to him.

"A thief is a thief. No matter how hard you work for what you have they think they're entitled to it," Tate said.

Doctors told Tate she should heal in the coming weeks. As for her belongings, investigators said when they arrested Logan he admitted to where he dumped them and they have been located.

Logan was arrested this morning when a Huntsville officer recognized his car and pulled him over. The sheriff's office says more charges against him could be coming. Police remind everyone to stay aware of their surroundings this holiday season.