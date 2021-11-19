Madison Co. to seek death penalty for suspect in Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III’s murder

Madison County prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek a death sentence for a Tennessee man charged with murdering a Huntsville police officer.

The motion filed Friday lays out five reasons why the Madison County District Attorney’s office believes a death sentence is warranted in Lajeromeny Brown’s case, among them Brown’s previous criminal history and because the victim was a police officer.

Brown is accused of killing STAC Agent Billy Clardy III, a 48-year-old husband and father of five, during a drug task force operation in northeast Huntsville on Dec. 6, 2019.

The task force was conducting a buy-bust operation at a house on Levert Street when Clardy was hit in an area not protected by his protective vest.

Brown was arrested then and has been in the Madison County jail almost two years now without bond.

Brown does not have any previous arrests in Alabama, but his criminal history in Tennessee includes multiple arrests for everything from drug distribution, robbery and theft to impersonating a police officer and assault on an officer.

A Dec. 17 status hearing is scheduled in Brown’s case.