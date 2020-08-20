Madison County teachers helping with virtual learning issues

Thursday, WAAY 31 got a look inside a virtual classroom from a Madison County teacher after students wrapped up their second day of school.

Chrissie Willett, a 2nd grade teacher at Walnut Grove Elementary School, showed us her Google classroom and how she worked with the school's librarian to make it student-friendly.

"We've tried to streamline ours by putting everything in Google classroom, so once they log-in and they're in Google classroom everything is there," she said.

It includes access to Google Meets and Schools PLP, the district's online learning platform. It also helps track students' progress.

"You can see how much time they spend, you can see what time they get on. We've told our kids whatever works best for them, we are going to make it work for them. That's why we are recording our lessons and that way they have access to everything that the students have that can be a part of it during the day," she said.

Willett explained she set up a virtual help hour for her students daily.

"(Wednesday) I didn't have anybody. I think it was new. I helped people all during the day, but no one joined this meet, but today I had four different people join," he said.

With Thursday only being the second day of school, she thinks it will only get easier from here.

"Parents are having to help the kids figure out how to get there. We just thought this was the best way for the kids to be able to eventually do it themselves because it's amazing how quickly they pick up on technology," he said.

She said everyone is just trying to keep a positive attitude.

"We've just decided we are going to not get frustrated and make the best of it until we can be together again," he said.

Willett said her school has had a successful first two days of learning.

The district if you're having trouble with virtual school you should reach out to your student's teacher, and they can help guide you from there.