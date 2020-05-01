Madison Co. store talks about state partially reopening

Friday was the first full day of Alabama’s Safer At Home health order.

Larry Vannoy owns Posh Mommy and Baby Too! in Madison County. WAAY 31 first talked with him in April about the stay at home order and the impact on his family's business.

With businesses reopening Friday, the parking lot was packed, but he said there weren't as many customers as usual.

"We're happy to be open. We're looking forward to the public coming in. Coming out and making purchases and keeping small businesses in place," he said.

"We've got some customers in the store right now. It's not going to be the volume we traditionally have, but I would say it's double what it was earlier in the week when we were an essential service."

Vannoy explained when Gov. Kay Ivey first put the stay at home order into effect, it was confusing if his family's business which sells some essential baby items was allowed to be open, so they only allowed curbside pickup.

"We were very careful. We didn’t want to do something where we were flagged on not following the guidelines," he explained.

After days of calling state and local agencies, they were finally deemed an essential business, but said it still didn't bring business back.

We had to go around in a circle a little bit, but anyway it ultimately worked out," he said.

Vannoy explained they're hoping business will get back to normal soon even if it looks a little different with masks, gloves and sanitizer for everyone inside.

"Just because the governor said yesterday at 5 o'clock you can have retail, it didn't mean everyone was waiting at the door this morning trying to come in," he said.

The business updated us and shared they did receive money from the Paycheck Protection Program. It helped get them by, but even with being reopen the money is still necessary with business being slow.